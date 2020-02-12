All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 28829 Windover Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
28829 Windover Street
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:25 PM

28829 Windover Street

28829 Windover Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

28829 Windover Street, Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Villages at Wesley Chapel

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Located in the sought after Villages at Wesley Chapel, this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom pool home features a private yard on a corner lot. The three-way split floor-plan has two bedrooms that share a bath. Home is convenient to I-75, Florida Hospital-Wesley Chapel, The Groves, Wiregrass Mall, the Tampa Premium Outlet, restaurants, good schools and the district sport park in Wesley Chapel.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28829 Windover Street have any available units?
28829 Windover Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
Is 28829 Windover Street currently offering any rent specials?
28829 Windover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28829 Windover Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 28829 Windover Street is pet friendly.
Does 28829 Windover Street offer parking?
No, 28829 Windover Street does not offer parking.
Does 28829 Windover Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28829 Windover Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28829 Windover Street have a pool?
Yes, 28829 Windover Street has a pool.
Does 28829 Windover Street have accessible units?
No, 28829 Windover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 28829 Windover Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 28829 Windover Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28829 Windover Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 28829 Windover Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa