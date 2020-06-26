28703 Revaro Lane

Amenities

pet friendly new construction walk in closets pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

New Build 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Home in Estancia - ESTANCIA MOVE IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME!! This floor plan has an open-concept design. The connected kitchen, dining and great room overlook the large lanai, creating ample space for indoor/outdoor living. The secluded owners suite is found along the rear of the home and features a bathroom with his-and-her sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms can be found upstairs. The common area and bathrooms have been appointed with 18" x 18" tile and the bedrooms have plush carpet. From the bedroom you wake up to a tranquil view of water. The home also has a bonus area that can be second den or office space. Estancia has been voted best Master-planned Community of the Year by Tampa Bay Builder's association for 4 consecutive years. Located just North of the Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel, homeowners in Estancia will enjoy incredible amenities, including the exclusive Estancia Club, walking trails, neighborhood parks and more. Impressive home styles, community layout convenient location make Estancia a community like no other in Tampa Bay.



(RLNE5124133)