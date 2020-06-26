All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

28703 Revaro Lane

28703 Revaro Lane · No Longer Available
Location

28703 Revaro Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
New Build 4 bedroom 3 bathroom Home in Estancia - ESTANCIA MOVE IN READY NEW CONSTRUCTION HOME!! This floor plan has an open-concept design. The connected kitchen, dining and great room overlook the large lanai, creating ample space for indoor/outdoor living. The secluded owners suite is found along the rear of the home and features a bathroom with his-and-her sinks and a spacious walk-in closet. The additional bedrooms can be found upstairs. The common area and bathrooms have been appointed with 18" x 18" tile and the bedrooms have plush carpet. From the bedroom you wake up to a tranquil view of water. The home also has a bonus area that can be second den or office space. Estancia has been voted best Master-planned Community of the Year by Tampa Bay Builder's association for 4 consecutive years. Located just North of the Shops at Wiregrass in Wesley Chapel, homeowners in Estancia will enjoy incredible amenities, including the exclusive Estancia Club, walking trails, neighborhood parks and more. Impressive home styles, community layout convenient location make Estancia a community like no other in Tampa Bay.

(RLNE5124133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28703 Revaro Lane have any available units?
28703 Revaro Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28703 Revaro Lane have?
Some of 28703 Revaro Lane's amenities include pet friendly, new construction, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28703 Revaro Lane currently offering any rent specials?
28703 Revaro Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28703 Revaro Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 28703 Revaro Lane is pet friendly.
Does 28703 Revaro Lane offer parking?
No, 28703 Revaro Lane does not offer parking.
Does 28703 Revaro Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28703 Revaro Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28703 Revaro Lane have a pool?
Yes, 28703 Revaro Lane has a pool.
Does 28703 Revaro Lane have accessible units?
No, 28703 Revaro Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 28703 Revaro Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 28703 Revaro Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28703 Revaro Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 28703 Revaro Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
