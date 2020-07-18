All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:40 AM

28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE

28542 Tranquil Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

28542 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2,251 square foot town-home featuring 4 bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two car garage. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Extended tile throughout the downstairs living area. Sought after Main Floor Master Bedroom! ** An open living area downstairs features a kitchen that flows into the spacious family room. The master suite is located on the first floor and has access right to the patio. The three bedrooms are located upstairs as well as a loft area, perfect for an office or entertainment room. Designer blinds, ceiling fans and a washer and dryer are included. Available Immediately. Pictures shown are of the model home. Don't miss the chance to live in this fabulous new home in an amazing community close to everything. A rated schools, Wiregrass Mall, Restaurants, Tampa Premium Outlet and so much more this growing area has to offer. Book your showing today. **Some Pictures are of builders furnished model.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
