28542 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Gorgeous 2,251 square foot town-home featuring 4 bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a two car garage. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Extended tile throughout the downstairs living area. Sought after Main Floor Master Bedroom! ** An open living area downstairs features a kitchen that flows into the spacious family room. The master suite is located on the first floor and has access right to the patio. The three bedrooms are located upstairs as well as a loft area, perfect for an office or entertainment room. Designer blinds, ceiling fans and a washer and dryer are included. Available Immediately. Pictures shown are of the model home. Don't miss the chance to live in this fabulous new home in an amazing community close to everything. A rated schools, Wiregrass Mall, Restaurants, Tampa Premium Outlet and so much more this growing area has to offer. Book your showing today. **Some Pictures are of builders furnished model.