28514 Pleasant Bay Loop
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:47 PM

28514 Pleasant Bay Loop

28514 Pleasant Bay Lp · No Longer Available
Location

28514 Pleasant Bay Lp, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
new construction
The Arbors at Wiregrass is a brand new, upscale, active community with luxury amenities! This two story home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with an open floor plan boasting 2,161 sq ft of living area with a dining area, family room and beautiful kitchen with large island that brings granite and stainless steel from the Legacy series! Full 2 car privacy garage behind home with seperate entrance & driveway. You will find tile throughout the bottom floor with an exit onto your covered patio that is completely fenced in which leads into your standalone two car garage.The second floor has plush carpet with separate utility room housing your full size w/d.The additional bedrooms share a next gen, Jack and Jill bathroom with private vanities and sinks! The Master bedroom has an over sized, walk-in closet and private bath with his and her sinks, garden tub, and tiled, stand up shower. Enjoy parks and a short commute to I-75, Wiregrass shopping mall, and the newly constructed Tampa Premium Outlets! Don't wait , call today! Currently zoned for Wiregrass, John Long and Wiregrass High Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop have any available units?
28514 Pleasant Bay Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop have?
Some of 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop currently offering any rent specials?
28514 Pleasant Bay Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop pet-friendly?
No, 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop offer parking?
Yes, 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop offers parking.
Does 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop have a pool?
Yes, 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop has a pool.
Does 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop have accessible units?
No, 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 28514 Pleasant Bay Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
