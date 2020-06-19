28514 Pleasant Bay Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters new construction garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage new construction

The Arbors at Wiregrass is a brand new, upscale, active community with luxury amenities! This two story home has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with an open floor plan boasting 2,161 sq ft of living area with a dining area, family room and beautiful kitchen with large island that brings granite and stainless steel from the Legacy series! Full 2 car privacy garage behind home with seperate entrance & driveway. You will find tile throughout the bottom floor with an exit onto your covered patio that is completely fenced in which leads into your standalone two car garage.The second floor has plush carpet with separate utility room housing your full size w/d.The additional bedrooms share a next gen, Jack and Jill bathroom with private vanities and sinks! The Master bedroom has an over sized, walk-in closet and private bath with his and her sinks, garden tub, and tiled, stand up shower. Enjoy parks and a short commute to I-75, Wiregrass shopping mall, and the newly constructed Tampa Premium Outlets! Don't wait , call today! Currently zoned for Wiregrass, John Long and Wiregrass High Schools