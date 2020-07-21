28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

For Rent - available immediately, move in ready. Sorry no pets. Upscale, end-unit townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Woods and pond view. Maintenance free, Lawn service included. Blocks all the way up, from the first floor to the second floor, drastically reduces the noise factor and low energy cost. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 baths. Master bathroom has separate walk in shower and bath tub. 2 car garages with long driveway for extra parking spaces. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, disposal, washer, dryer, 42 inches cabinets. Blinds and fans. Community resort style swimming pool, dog park, and walking trails. Easy access to I-75, SR-56, Bruce B Downs Blvd. Great schools: Wiregrass Elementary / Dr John Long Middle / Wiregrass High. Commute to Downtown Tampa, University of South Florida, or Tampa International Airport. Close by Shops at Wiregrass, Publix grocery, restaurants, Florida Hospital, Wellness Center, Costco, Premium Outlet, Sam's Club, Barnes & Nobles, ice skate and hockey rank. Schedule your showing today! Tenant pays electricity, trash, water & Internet. FICO 650+ No recent bankruptcy or criminal history.