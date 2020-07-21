All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:24 AM

28510 Tranquil Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

28510 Tranquil Lake Cir, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
garage
internet access
pet friendly
For Rent - available immediately, move in ready. Sorry no pets. Upscale, end-unit townhome in the Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch community. Woods and pond view. Maintenance free, Lawn service included. Blocks all the way up, from the first floor to the second floor, drastically reduces the noise factor and low energy cost. All 3 bedrooms upstairs. 2.5 baths. Master bathroom has separate walk in shower and bath tub. 2 car garages with long driveway for extra parking spaces. Granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, microwave, refrigerator with ice maker, dishwasher, disposal, washer, dryer, 42 inches cabinets. Blinds and fans. Community resort style swimming pool, dog park, and walking trails. Easy access to I-75, SR-56, Bruce B Downs Blvd. Great schools: Wiregrass Elementary / Dr John Long Middle / Wiregrass High. Commute to Downtown Tampa, University of South Florida, or Tampa International Airport. Close by Shops at Wiregrass, Publix grocery, restaurants, Florida Hospital, Wellness Center, Costco, Premium Outlet, Sam's Club, Barnes & Nobles, ice skate and hockey rank. Schedule your showing today! Tenant pays electricity, trash, water & Internet. FICO 650+ No recent bankruptcy or criminal history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28510 TRANQUIL LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
