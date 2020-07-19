All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP

28484 Pleasant Bay Lp · No Longer Available
Location

28484 Pleasant Bay Lp, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Single Family Home for Rent. Completely Upgraded 4 Bedroom 3 bath home. It has 1 bedroom and one full bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms 2 bath upstairs. Available Immediately in Arbors at Wiregrass near Estancia. Sought after area of Wesley Chapel. Close to Florida Hospital, Wiregrass Mall, highly rated schools close to I-75, Tampa Premier Outlet Mall. Community offers a Pool and Cabana with a Movie picnic park. The rear loaded 2 car detached garage has nice paved driveway. Includes: 42 Inch Cabinets, Granite Counters, All appliances included even the Washer and Dryer, Blinds and Fans in all rooms. ECO SMART energy efficient with standard Radiant Barriers that keeps the 2nd floor cool and your electric bill low.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have any available units?
28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have?
Some of 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP offers parking.
Does 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP has a pool.
Does 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
