28484 PLEASANT BAY LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Single Family Home for Rent. Completely Upgraded 4 Bedroom 3 bath home. It has 1 bedroom and one full bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms 2 bath upstairs. Available Immediately in Arbors at Wiregrass near Estancia. Sought after area of Wesley Chapel. Close to Florida Hospital, Wiregrass Mall, highly rated schools close to I-75, Tampa Premier Outlet Mall. Community offers a Pool and Cabana with a Movie picnic park. The rear loaded 2 car detached garage has nice paved driveway. Includes: 42 Inch Cabinets, Granite Counters, All appliances included even the Washer and Dryer, Blinds and Fans in all rooms. ECO SMART energy efficient with standard Radiant Barriers that keeps the 2nd floor cool and your electric bill low.