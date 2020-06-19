All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:35 AM

28440 Openfield Loop

28440 Openfield Loop · No Longer Available
Location

28440 Openfield Loop, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Call Kyle Jones, Property Manager for an appointment: 727-480-5028

2432 sq ft

4BR/3BA with an open floor plan and beautiful, cherry wood flooring and crown molding in the formal living room and dining room. 4th bedroom has its own full bath. Screened patio and big backyard. Meadow Pointe features a terrific community recreation center plus miles of sidewalks for walking or jogging. Located close to the entrance at County Line Rd and Bruce B Downs.

Schools, shopping, entertainment and tons of places to eat within minutes. Don't miss out on this great home!

Typical Costs include: $50 application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance and renewal or termination of lease. Pet with owner approval. Pet privilege Fee amount determined after pet screening online at tenant expense.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28440 Openfield Loop have any available units?
28440 Openfield Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28440 Openfield Loop have?
Some of 28440 Openfield Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28440 Openfield Loop currently offering any rent specials?
28440 Openfield Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28440 Openfield Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 28440 Openfield Loop is pet friendly.
Does 28440 Openfield Loop offer parking?
Yes, 28440 Openfield Loop offers parking.
Does 28440 Openfield Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28440 Openfield Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28440 Openfield Loop have a pool?
Yes, 28440 Openfield Loop has a pool.
Does 28440 Openfield Loop have accessible units?
No, 28440 Openfield Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 28440 Openfield Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28440 Openfield Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 28440 Openfield Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 28440 Openfield Loop has units with air conditioning.
