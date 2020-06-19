28440 Openfield Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Call Kyle Jones, Property Manager for an appointment: 727-480-5028



2432 sq ft



4BR/3BA with an open floor plan and beautiful, cherry wood flooring and crown molding in the formal living room and dining room. 4th bedroom has its own full bath. Screened patio and big backyard. Meadow Pointe features a terrific community recreation center plus miles of sidewalks for walking or jogging. Located close to the entrance at County Line Rd and Bruce B Downs.



Schools, shopping, entertainment and tons of places to eat within minutes. Don't miss out on this great home!



Typical Costs include: $50 application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance and renewal or termination of lease. Pet with owner approval. Pet privilege Fee amount determined after pet screening online at tenant expense.