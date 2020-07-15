28401 Pleasant Bay Loop

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2017 townhouse in wesley chapel - Come home to the like-new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage home in the sought-after community of Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. At the front entry you will walk through the foyer that leads to a great open floor plan. The main floor features ceramic tile throughout, large open living room with lots of natural light! The beautiful large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, granite counters, lots of cabinet space and a walk in pantry. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room with great storage space. The dining area offers view out to the private extended screen patio overlooking a beautiful pond view! Relax and enjoy Florida wildlife right from your backyard! There is a half bath and under stair storage area off of the garage on the first floor. Electric blinds are featured on the main floor and can be controlled with the touch of a button! The 2nd floor is all carpeted and features a spacious Master bedroom with sitting area and a large master bath with double vanity sinks, Granite counter tops, garden tub and a separate walk-in shower and a great sized walk-in closet Two additional bedrooms share a second full bathroom.



No Cats Allowed



