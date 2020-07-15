All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

28401 Pleasant Bay Loop

28401 Pleasant Bay Lp · No Longer Available
Location

28401 Pleasant Bay Lp, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2017 townhouse in wesley chapel - Come home to the like-new 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 car garage home in the sought-after community of Arbors at Wiregrass Ranch. At the front entry you will walk through the foyer that leads to a great open floor plan. The main floor features ceramic tile throughout, large open living room with lots of natural light! The beautiful large kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, granite counters, lots of cabinet space and a walk in pantry. Off of the kitchen is the laundry room with great storage space. The dining area offers view out to the private extended screen patio overlooking a beautiful pond view! Relax and enjoy Florida wildlife right from your backyard! There is a half bath and under stair storage area off of the garage on the first floor. Electric blinds are featured on the main floor and can be controlled with the touch of a button! The 2nd floor is all carpeted and features a spacious Master bedroom with sitting area and a large master bath with double vanity sinks, Granite counter tops, garden tub and a separate walk-in shower and a great sized walk-in closet Two additional bedrooms share a second full bathroom.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4792068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop have any available units?
28401 Pleasant Bay Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop have?
Some of 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop currently offering any rent specials?
28401 Pleasant Bay Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop is pet friendly.
Does 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop offer parking?
Yes, 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop offers parking.
Does 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop have a pool?
Yes, 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop has a pool.
Does 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop have accessible units?
No, 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 28401 Pleasant Bay Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
