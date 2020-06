Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the master plan community of Seven Oaks this town home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and huge loft and 1 car garage. Master bedroom is located downstairs, open floor plan, a gourmet kitchen with tile all wet areas and family room. Townhomes also has just been repainted inside and new laminate floors in Master bedroom, secondary bedrooms and Loft. Upstairs has a huge loft, 2 bedrooms, and a bath. This will not last so call for your appointment today.