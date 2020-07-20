27838 Cobalt Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

$4,600 - Oversize conservation lot with water views. Side load 3 car garage with circular drive. Custom gourmet kitchen featuring upgraded custom cabinetry, Viking Professional appliances. California closes and plantation shutters throughout. Hardwood flooring and porcelain tile throughout. Upstairs and downstairs laundry facilities, Upgraded A/C filters, and Culligan Water Softener with reverse osmosis Upgrades galore! Pristine home in highly sought after Watermark enclave of Seven Oaks only a short distance from Shoppes at Wiregrass and the new AdventHealth Hospital Wesley Chapel !!! Contact Luis at 954 683 0234 for more information.