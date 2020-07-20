All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated September 28 2019 at 7:07 AM

27838 Cobalt Ln

27838 Cobalt Lane · No Longer Available
Location

27838 Cobalt Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
$4,600 - Oversize conservation lot with water views. Side load 3 car garage with circular drive. Custom gourmet kitchen featuring upgraded custom cabinetry, Viking Professional appliances. California closes and plantation shutters throughout. Hardwood flooring and porcelain tile throughout. Upstairs and downstairs laundry facilities, Upgraded A/C filters, and Culligan Water Softener with reverse osmosis Upgrades galore! Pristine home in highly sought after Watermark enclave of Seven Oaks only a short distance from Shoppes at Wiregrass and the new AdventHealth Hospital Wesley Chapel !!! Contact Luis at 954 683 0234 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27838 Cobalt Ln have any available units?
27838 Cobalt Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27838 Cobalt Ln have?
Some of 27838 Cobalt Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27838 Cobalt Ln currently offering any rent specials?
27838 Cobalt Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27838 Cobalt Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 27838 Cobalt Ln is pet friendly.
Does 27838 Cobalt Ln offer parking?
Yes, 27838 Cobalt Ln offers parking.
Does 27838 Cobalt Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27838 Cobalt Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27838 Cobalt Ln have a pool?
No, 27838 Cobalt Ln does not have a pool.
Does 27838 Cobalt Ln have accessible units?
No, 27838 Cobalt Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 27838 Cobalt Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27838 Cobalt Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 27838 Cobalt Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27838 Cobalt Ln has units with air conditioning.
