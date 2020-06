Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Close to everything Wesley Chapel! Including Malls, strip stores, food, banks, I-75. This beautiful 2 bed town home is waiting for you. Garage is downstairs and upstairs is the entire living area. Split beds and baths make it ideal for privacy, HUGE kitchen and Great room. Laundry room is also inside and upstairs. Come see this beauty today.