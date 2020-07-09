27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Welcome to The Lakes, a wonderful small community near all the amenities yet tranquil. This beautiful two story home, offers four spacious bedrooms upstairs. This home has been incredibly well-maintained. Tile flow throughout the main living spaces, upstairs wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. The kitchen opens up to the family room and includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, seating, a double basin sink, and a stylish tile back-splash. Also downstairs is a powder room . Upstairs you will find the over-sized master retreat complete with two walk-in closets, and a luxurious en suite bath with his & hers sinks and a garden tub. A charming covered patio overlooks the spacious and private pool and backyard, ideal for entertaining.