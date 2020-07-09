All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM

27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE

27728 Sky Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

27728 Sky Lake Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
The Lakes at Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Welcome to The Lakes, a wonderful small community near all the amenities yet tranquil. This beautiful two story home, offers four spacious bedrooms upstairs. This home has been incredibly well-maintained. Tile flow throughout the main living spaces, upstairs wood laminate floors in the bedrooms. The kitchen opens up to the family room and includes upgraded stainless steel appliances, seating, a double basin sink, and a stylish tile back-splash. Also downstairs is a powder room . Upstairs you will find the over-sized master retreat complete with two walk-in closets, and a luxurious en suite bath with his & hers sinks and a garden tub. A charming covered patio overlooks the spacious and private pool and backyard, ideal for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27728 SKY LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.

