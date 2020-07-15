27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage tennis court

GREAT LOCATION!!! ELEGANT WATERFRONT HOME 3/2/2 + DEN, FULL LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Spacious home on pond/conservation in great location off Bruce B Downs and SR 56/County Line Road. This home has been very well maintained. Upon entry you will enjoy the formal living/dining room area accented with solid cherry wood flooring and plenty of windows. For a more relaxed setting, walk a little further into the kitchen/family room area with waterfront views and a relaxing screened patio. The open kitchen features granite counter tops with solid wood cabinets, 18 inch tiles and custom lighting. There is also plenty of room to place a more informal eating table on the large tiled area, so you can enjoy your open family room for breakfast or informal dinner times. The large master bedroom has its own peaceful water views, with a large private bath w walk in closet. Enjoy the garden tub, dual sinks, walk in shower as well as the California closet organizer with lots of upgraded shelving! The office/den features elegant French doors and its own private sliding door to the screened patio. Some other features include a security system, built in desk, plant shelves, interior laundry room w utility sink, and sprinkler system. This Community has a pool, tennis courts and park. $60 application fee for each person 18 or older, $75 annual processing fee per unit (due upon move in), 1st month rent to hold property and security deposit to be paid at/prior to move in. House being pressure washed on 21st and repainted in Fall.