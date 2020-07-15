All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE
Last updated May 20 2019 at 1:46 AM

27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE

27722 Sugar Loaf Drive · No Longer Available
Wesley Chapel
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

27722 Sugar Loaf Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
GREAT LOCATION!!! ELEGANT WATERFRONT HOME 3/2/2 + DEN, FULL LAWN CARE INCLUDED! Spacious home on pond/conservation in great location off Bruce B Downs and SR 56/County Line Road. This home has been very well maintained. Upon entry you will enjoy the formal living/dining room area accented with solid cherry wood flooring and plenty of windows. For a more relaxed setting, walk a little further into the kitchen/family room area with waterfront views and a relaxing screened patio. The open kitchen features granite counter tops with solid wood cabinets, 18 inch tiles and custom lighting. There is also plenty of room to place a more informal eating table on the large tiled area, so you can enjoy your open family room for breakfast or informal dinner times. The large master bedroom has its own peaceful water views, with a large private bath w walk in closet. Enjoy the garden tub, dual sinks, walk in shower as well as the California closet organizer with lots of upgraded shelving! The office/den features elegant French doors and its own private sliding door to the screened patio. Some other features include a security system, built in desk, plant shelves, interior laundry room w utility sink, and sprinkler system. This Community has a pool, tennis courts and park. $60 application fee for each person 18 or older, $75 annual processing fee per unit (due upon move in), 1st month rent to hold property and security deposit to be paid at/prior to move in. House being pressure washed on 21st and repainted in Fall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have any available units?
27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have?
Some of 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE offers parking.
Does 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE has a pool.
Does 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27722 SUGAR LOAF DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
