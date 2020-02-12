All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
27645 Sugar Loaf Dr
Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:58 AM

27645 Sugar Loaf Dr

27645 Sugar Loaf Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

27645 Sugar Loaf Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Wesley Chapel - 4BR 2BA In Northwood Subdivision - Freshly Painted Well Maintained! - Very nice family home located in the desirable Northwood subdivision in Wesley Chapel. Over 1950 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room and kitchen with island. Large master bedroom with luxury bath. Other features include fresh paint on the inside and ceiling fans. This beautiful community offer community pool, tennis and easy access to highways and Wiregrass Mall. Nicely landscaped exterior. 2 car garage. Pet friendly! HURRY Schedule a showing online, this home won't last!!!!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE2022865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr have any available units?
27645 Sugar Loaf Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr have?
Some of 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr currently offering any rent specials?
27645 Sugar Loaf Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr is pet friendly.
Does 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr offer parking?
Yes, 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr offers parking.
Does 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr have a pool?
Yes, 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr has a pool.
Does 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr have accessible units?
No, 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 27645 Sugar Loaf Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa