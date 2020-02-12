27645 Sugar Loaf Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Wesley Chapel - 4BR 2BA In Northwood Subdivision - Freshly Painted Well Maintained! - Very nice family home located in the desirable Northwood subdivision in Wesley Chapel. Over 1950 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, living room, dining room and kitchen with island. Large master bedroom with luxury bath. Other features include fresh paint on the inside and ceiling fans. This beautiful community offer community pool, tennis and easy access to highways and Wiregrass Mall. Nicely landscaped exterior. 2 car garage. Pet friendly! HURRY Schedule a showing online, this home won't last!!!!



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



