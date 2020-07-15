27551 PLEASURE RIDE LOOP

Amenities
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome w/ 2 CAR GARAGE in the GATED Saddle Creek Manor community. Beautiful wood lines the floors in the main areas, including the stairs & hallways, w/ ceramic tile in the kitchen, bathrooms & laundry room. The main living area is very open while the living room and dining room offer separate spaces. The kitchen is fully equipped w/ ALL APPLIANCES, a closet pantry, breakfast bar & plenty of cabinets! All of the bedrooms are located on the 2nd level. The master suite is spacious featuring double sink vanity, garden tub & walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 & 3 also offer ample space and share the 2nd full bathroom. The laundry room is complete w/ WASHER & DRYER and a STORAGE ROOM. This home offers LOTS of closet space w/ 4 linen closets in addition to the laundry storage room! Close to the interstate and lots of shopping & restaurants! Owner prefers no pets but may be willing to consider ONE SMALL pet. ** AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST MOVE IN **