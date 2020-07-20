27524 Breakers Drive

Amenities
The large 3050 sq. ft. house has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 3 cars garage with a screened pool and spa. It has Grannie countertops, a large study room with hardwood floors, and an open foyer. The master bedroom has a hot tub as well as a shower. Large kitchen with breakerfast nook and the new floor and new paint. The house over looks conservation a lake behind the land and for serene and beautiful environments.
It is a nice community with community tennis and basketball courts. It is convenient location, close in many shopping centers, such as Wiregrass mall and target. Close to I-75.
(RLNE4890381)