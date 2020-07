Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

NO PETS!!!! Wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 bath Pool home with fenced yard. Open split bedroom floor plan, with walk in closets in master bedroom and garden tub in bath. Laminate wood floors. New carpet and freshly painted throughout. Eat-in kitchen with island. Security system and water softener. Owner will pay for lawn and pool care. NO PETS!!!