27387 CAYENNE LANE

Highly sought after, Sommerset model in Seven Oaks available for rent. Gated, Move in Ready & Fully upgraded home with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. This popular floor plan features open living and dining area, with upgraded tile in the living room, foyer& kitchen, and rich hardwood floors in the office & game room. Featuring a Gourmet Kitchen open to the spacious Living area flooded with natural light. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, upgraded 42'' cabinets, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, backsplash, built in wine rack, under cabinet lighting, a walk in pantry & center island with under-mount sink .Living room & game room have direct access to a sprawling lanai that is perfect for morning coffee or evening grilling. Oversized Master suite boasts of tray ceiling, spacious closet, garden bath with walk-in shower and dual sinks with granite counters. The house has been meticulously cared for and is in pristine condition loaded many structural and design upgrades. Located in the award-winning Seven Oaks community, with gated entries, a fabulous clubhouse, and A-rated schools, across from Wiregrass Mall & Florida Hospital. Sprawling over 17 acres, the Seven Oaks Sports Club offers an array of activities including a splash park, pools, waterslides, aerobics room, onsite restaurant, fitness center along with the tennis courts, sand volleyball court, soccer playground and basketball court. Located minutes from I 75, Tampa Premium Outlets, & southeast USA's largest ice sports facility. Don't miss!