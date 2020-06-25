All apartments in Wesley Chapel
27387 CAYENNE LANE

27387 Cayenne Lane · No Longer Available
Location

27387 Cayenne Lane, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Highly sought after, Sommerset model in Seven Oaks available for rent. Gated, Move in Ready & Fully upgraded home with 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. This popular floor plan features open living and dining area, with upgraded tile in the living room, foyer& kitchen, and rich hardwood floors in the office & game room. Featuring a Gourmet Kitchen open to the spacious Living area flooded with natural light. Kitchen boasts granite countertops, upgraded 42'' cabinets, double ovens, stainless steel appliances, backsplash, built in wine rack, under cabinet lighting, a walk in pantry & center island with under-mount sink .Living room & game room have direct access to a sprawling lanai that is perfect for morning coffee or evening grilling. Oversized Master suite boasts of tray ceiling, spacious closet, garden bath with walk-in shower and dual sinks with granite counters. The house has been meticulously cared for and is in pristine condition loaded many structural and design upgrades. Located in the award-winning Seven Oaks community, with gated entries, a fabulous clubhouse, and A-rated schools, across from Wiregrass Mall & Florida Hospital. Sprawling over 17 acres, the Seven Oaks Sports Club offers an array of activities including a splash park, pools, waterslides, aerobics room, onsite restaurant, fitness center along with the tennis courts, sand volleyball court, soccer playground and basketball court. Located minutes from I 75, Tampa Premium Outlets, & southeast USA's largest ice sports facility. Don't miss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27387 CAYENNE LANE have any available units?
27387 CAYENNE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27387 CAYENNE LANE have?
Some of 27387 CAYENNE LANE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27387 CAYENNE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
27387 CAYENNE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27387 CAYENNE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 27387 CAYENNE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27387 CAYENNE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 27387 CAYENNE LANE offers parking.
Does 27387 CAYENNE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27387 CAYENNE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27387 CAYENNE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 27387 CAYENNE LANE has a pool.
Does 27387 CAYENNE LANE have accessible units?
No, 27387 CAYENNE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 27387 CAYENNE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27387 CAYENNE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 27387 CAYENNE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 27387 CAYENNE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
