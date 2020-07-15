27030 Palmetto Bend Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court

$2100 / 4br - 4 Br/3 bath/3 Car Garage House, app. 2,400 sq ft w 12ft ceilings w/Hardwood Floors on Conservation !! (Seven Oaks/New Tampa)



Gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, 42" maple cabinets, Corian counter tops etc..

Large Master bedroom with Walk-in closet. Master bath with Separate soaking tub/walk in shower.

Wood flooring in the living room and all the bedrooms. Tile in the wet areas and family room. Large screened lanai with brick pavers in private conservation back-yard.



Seven Oaks community offers first class amenities like $4.5 million sporscore junior olympic lap pool, childres waterpark, tennis corts and soccer fields.

Minutes from I-75 and I-275, near Wiregrass mall



Call Jack 813-598-0358/813-508-2256



(RLNE663616)