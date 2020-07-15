All apartments in Wesley Chapel
27030 Palmetto Bend Dr
27030 Palmetto Bend Dr

27030 Palmetto Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

27030 Palmetto Bend Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
$2100 / 4br - 4 Br/3 bath/3 Car Garage House, app. 2,400 sq ft w 12ft ceilings w/Hardwood Floors on Conservation !! (Seven Oaks/New Tampa)

Gorgeous kitchen with stainless appliances, 42" maple cabinets, Corian counter tops etc..
Large Master bedroom with Walk-in closet. Master bath with Separate soaking tub/walk in shower.
Wood flooring in the living room and all the bedrooms. Tile in the wet areas and family room. Large screened lanai with brick pavers in private conservation back-yard.

Seven Oaks community offers first class amenities like $4.5 million sporscore junior olympic lap pool, childres waterpark, tennis corts and soccer fields.
Minutes from I-75 and I-275, near Wiregrass mall

Call Jack 813-598-0358/813-508-2256

(RLNE663616)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr have any available units?
27030 Palmetto Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr have?
Some of 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
27030 Palmetto Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr pet-friendly?
No, 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr offer parking?
Yes, 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr offers parking.
Does 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr have a pool?
Yes, 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr has a pool.
Does 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27030 Palmetto Bend Dr has units with air conditioning.
