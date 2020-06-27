27000 SEA BREEZE WAY

Amenities
PRIVATE POOL AND BACKYARD IS OFFERED WITH THIS HOME FOR SALE, RENT OR RENT TO OWN, IF YOU CAN'T QUALIFY FOR A MORTGAGE JUST YET. MOVE IN WITH EASY QUALIFYING AND AFFORDABLE TERMS. This magnificent home boasts 5/6BRs /3.5BA /3Car Gar, 4,516sf total/3,363sf heated. Its large Master Br offers an oversize walk-in closet. The Mother-in-law suite on the 1st floor has its own bath, which is ideal for an aging parent or a play room or a game room or a home office. All bedrooms are very large & are equipped with ceiling fans/lighting & intercom system receivers, equipped with radio & a CD player, which allows you to enjoy music throughout the whole house. Enjoy its new acacia wood flooring. There is NO carpeting in this house = zero allergy issues. The Family Room offers a built-in wall unit with fireplace to display all of your trophies & family photos, overlooking the pool area & a Gourmet Kitchen to cook your favorite meals equipped with all appliances, a breakfast nook, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, upgraded lighting, designer cabinetry & pantry. The backyard is simply a dream come true, designed for great enjoyment with a 40ft long volleyball pool, large covered patio, skylights, an extended pool deck and completely fenced with vinyl fencing (absolutely private with no rear neighbors). It's in close proximity to I-75/I-275, Great Schools, Premium Shopping, Dining, Movies, VA Hospital, Advent Hospital, University Of South Florida. DON'T DELAY! CALL TODAY TO VIEW THIS AMAZING HOME!