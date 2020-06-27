27000 SEA BREEZE WAY

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage volleyball court

PRIVATE POOL AND BACKYARD IS OFFERED WITH THIS HOME FOR SALE, RENT OR RENT TO OWN, IF YOU CAN'T QUALIFY FOR A MORTGAGE JUST YET. MOVE IN WITH EASY QUALIFYING AND AFFORDABLE TERMS. This magnificent home boasts 5/6BRs /3.5BA /3Car Gar, 4,516sf total/3,363sf heated. Its large Master Br offers an oversize walk-in closet. The Mother-in-law suite on the 1st floor has its own bath, which is ideal for an aging parent or a play room or a game room or a home office. All bedrooms are very large & are equipped with ceiling fans/lighting & intercom system receivers, equipped with radio & a CD player, which allows you to enjoy music throughout the whole house. Enjoy its new acacia wood flooring. There is NO carpeting in this house = zero allergy issues. The Family Room offers a built-in wall unit with fireplace to display all of your trophies & family photos, overlooking the pool area & a Gourmet Kitchen to cook your favorite meals equipped with all appliances, a breakfast nook, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, upgraded lighting, designer cabinetry & pantry. The backyard is simply a dream come true, designed for great enjoyment with a 40ft long volleyball pool, large covered patio, skylights, an extended pool deck and completely fenced with vinyl fencing (absolutely private with no rear neighbors). It's in close proximity to I-75/I-275, Great Schools, Premium Shopping, Dining, Movies, VA Hospital, Advent Hospital, University Of South Florida. DON'T DELAY! CALL TODAY TO VIEW THIS AMAZING HOME!