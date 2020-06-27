All apartments in Wesley Chapel
27000 SEA BREEZE WAY

27000 Sea Breeze Way · No Longer Available
Location

27000 Sea Breeze Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
volleyball court
PRIVATE POOL AND BACKYARD IS OFFERED WITH THIS HOME FOR SALE, RENT OR RENT TO OWN, IF YOU CAN'T QUALIFY FOR A MORTGAGE JUST YET. MOVE IN WITH EASY QUALIFYING AND AFFORDABLE TERMS. This magnificent home boasts 5/6BRs /3.5BA /3Car Gar, 4,516sf total/3,363sf heated. Its large Master Br offers an oversize walk-in closet. The Mother-in-law suite on the 1st floor has its own bath, which is ideal for an aging parent or a play room or a game room or a home office. All bedrooms are very large & are equipped with ceiling fans/lighting & intercom system receivers, equipped with radio & a CD player, which allows you to enjoy music throughout the whole house. Enjoy its new acacia wood flooring. There is NO carpeting in this house = zero allergy issues. The Family Room offers a built-in wall unit with fireplace to display all of your trophies & family photos, overlooking the pool area & a Gourmet Kitchen to cook your favorite meals equipped with all appliances, a breakfast nook, breakfast bar, granite counter tops, upgraded lighting, designer cabinetry & pantry. The backyard is simply a dream come true, designed for great enjoyment with a 40ft long volleyball pool, large covered patio, skylights, an extended pool deck and completely fenced with vinyl fencing (absolutely private with no rear neighbors). It's in close proximity to I-75/I-275, Great Schools, Premium Shopping, Dining, Movies, VA Hospital, Advent Hospital, University Of South Florida. DON'T DELAY! CALL TODAY TO VIEW THIS AMAZING HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY have any available units?
27000 SEA BREEZE WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY have?
Some of 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY currently offering any rent specials?
27000 SEA BREEZE WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY pet-friendly?
No, 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY offer parking?
Yes, 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY offers parking.
Does 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY have a pool?
Yes, 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY has a pool.
Does 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY have accessible units?
No, 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 27000 SEA BREEZE WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
