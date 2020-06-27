All apartments in Wesley Chapel
26947 Juniper Bay Dr.
Last updated October 28 2019 at 2:27 PM

26947 Juniper Bay Dr.

26947 Juniper Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Wesley Chapel
Seven Oaks
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

26947 Juniper Bay Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous 3/2.5 Townhouse - **** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR AN OCTOBER/NOVEMBER MOVE IN!!!****Great town home in Wesley Chapel's Seven Oaks gated Lakeside Community. Step in to this wonderful unit with beautiful tile throughout the spacious open floor plan. Fully equipped kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, closet pantry, breakfast bar and dining area that overlooks the great room with an awesome view of the lake. Downstairs also has bath for guest convenience. Upstairs is the master suite with walk in closet and private bathroom with walk in shower, 2 more bedrooms, another full bathroom and the laundry closet with washer and dryer. The community of Seven Oaks offers many amenities that include an incredible pool, playground, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness room, and a movie theater. This is a great location - easy access to I-75 or I-275, shopping, dining and restaurants and so much more!

(RLNE5031353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. have any available units?
26947 Juniper Bay Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. have?
Some of 26947 Juniper Bay Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
26947 Juniper Bay Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. offer parking?
No, 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. has a pool.
Does 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. have accessible units?
No, 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 26947 Juniper Bay Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
