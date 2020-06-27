26947 Juniper Bay Dr.

Amenities

Gorgeous 3/2.5 Townhouse - **** $200 OFF THE FIRST MONTH'S RENT FOR AN OCTOBER/NOVEMBER MOVE IN!!!****Great town home in Wesley Chapel's Seven Oaks gated Lakeside Community. Step in to this wonderful unit with beautiful tile throughout the spacious open floor plan. Fully equipped kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances, closet pantry, breakfast bar and dining area that overlooks the great room with an awesome view of the lake. Downstairs also has bath for guest convenience. Upstairs is the master suite with walk in closet and private bathroom with walk in shower, 2 more bedrooms, another full bathroom and the laundry closet with washer and dryer. The community of Seven Oaks offers many amenities that include an incredible pool, playground, tennis courts, clubhouse, fitness room, and a movie theater. This is a great location - easy access to I-75 or I-275, shopping, dining and restaurants and so much more!



