26937 CORAL SPRINGS DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool microwave

Don't miss your opportunity to make this stunning house your new home! This home features a light, bright, and spacious floor plan. The kitchen has updated appliances with rich cabinets along with ample storage space, making it the perfect place to cook all of your favorite meals. The master bathroom offers a relaxing tub, stand up shower, and dual sinks. This is an excellent home for entertaining guests in the spacious backyard, which also features a covered patio, pool, and gorgeous view of the small lake just behind the property! Make this house your home and apply today!