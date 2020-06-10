26910 STILLBROOK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court conference room gym parking playground pool garage media room tennis court volleyball court

This single family home located in quiet community of Seven Oaks. Open living and family room are adjacent to the kitchen. The kitchen is open, has eating area, oak cabinets, newer appliances, pantry and breakfast bar. Master bedroom is split from additional bedrooms and has private bath. Open office/den area off hall to additional bedrooms. Tile flooring through-out. Laundry area to include washer and dryer. Small open patio off the kitchen that backs to a conservation. The community also features many amenities to enjoy with family and friends like basketball courts,a fitness center, movie theater, playground, sand volleyball, soccer field, swimming pools with water-slides, tennis courts, conference rooms, and gathering rooms.