Wesley Chapel, FL
26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY
Last updated February 29 2020 at 9:05 PM

26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY

26545 Castleview Way · No Longer Available
Wesley Chapel
2 Bedrooms
Luxury Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
1 Bedrooms
Location

26545 Castleview Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Bay at Cypress Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in desirable Wesley Chapel near the Outlet Mall and I-75. This property has been fully renovated with a large kitchen, granite counters, no carpet on the main floor and a large screened lanai with brick pavers which overlooks conservation - beautiful views! The downstairs is very spacious with good storage and lots of counter space in the kitchen. The upstairs features a large master bedroom with views of the conservation, double vanity sinks and water closet. 2 other bedrooms in upstairs along with a laundry closet. All appliances including the washer and dryer are included. Property is complete with a 1 car attached garage. Community is tucked away in a beautiful setting and is gated. Convenient to the Outlet Mall on Hwy 56, I-75, Wiregrass Mall, area hospitals and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY have any available units?
26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY have?
Some of 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY offer parking?
Yes, 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY offers parking.
Does 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY have a pool?
No, 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY have accessible units?
No, 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
