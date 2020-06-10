26545 CASTLEVIEW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome in desirable Wesley Chapel near the Outlet Mall and I-75. This property has been fully renovated with a large kitchen, granite counters, no carpet on the main floor and a large screened lanai with brick pavers which overlooks conservation - beautiful views! The downstairs is very spacious with good storage and lots of counter space in the kitchen. The upstairs features a large master bedroom with views of the conservation, double vanity sinks and water closet. 2 other bedrooms in upstairs along with a laundry closet. All appliances including the washer and dryer are included. Property is complete with a 1 car attached garage. Community is tucked away in a beautiful setting and is gated. Convenient to the Outlet Mall on Hwy 56, I-75, Wiregrass Mall, area hospitals and shopping.