26541 Chimney Spire Ln.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious 3/2.5 Townhouse - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage townhouse in the gated community of The Bay at Cypress Creek. Beautiful new laminate on the first floor as well as all new counter tops in the kitchen and the entire interior of the townhouse has been freshly painted. Nice sized kitchen open to the living area. Screened lanai is off the living area. Laundry closet is upstairs and includes washer & dryer. Enjoy the community pool! So close to I-75, I-275, Wiregrass Mall & Tampa Premium Outlets!!!



