Last updated October 23 2019

2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE

2550 Brookforest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2550 Brookforest Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Seven Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
***Owner will consider a short term lease for a higher rental fee monthly***. Owner prefers no pets. 5 bedroom 3.5 bath former model home. This home has 2 master suites. One located downstairs and the other located upstairs. This home has a split level floor plan with all bedrooms upstairs except the first floor master. Pool service is included. Natural gas community hard to find in Seven Oaks. Not all communities have natural gas in Seven Oaks. Home Also available for purchase. Only 20 miles to Downtown Tampa and Mcdill. Close to shopping, entertainment, dinning and Medical.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE have any available units?
2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE have?
Some of 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
