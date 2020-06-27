2550 BROOKFOREST DRIVE

Amenities

***Owner will consider a short term lease for a higher rental fee monthly***. Owner prefers no pets. 5 bedroom 3.5 bath former model home. This home has 2 master suites. One located downstairs and the other located upstairs. This home has a split level floor plan with all bedrooms upstairs except the first floor master. Pool service is included. Natural gas community hard to find in Seven Oaks. Not all communities have natural gas in Seven Oaks. Home Also available for purchase. Only 20 miles to Downtown Tampa and Mcdill. Close to shopping, entertainment, dinning and Medical.