2548 GLENRISE PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town home in heart of Wesley Chapel. This property offers an open/airy floor plan and natural light. Large kitchen has lots of space for the cook in the family. From the kitchen you will enter the living area with inviting wood flooring. Next the lanai is off of the living are and offers a peaceful water view. Each upstairs bedroom is large and offers plenty of storage. The master suite can accommodate any size bedroom furniture and features a beautiful view out of the large windows. This gated community offers a resort style pool and clubhouse. The location does not get any better. Close to all the shopping(outlets mall/outdoor mall) and restaurants you could ever want. Close to all major highways, thoroughfares, and airport. This unit rarely comes available. Dont miss this one!