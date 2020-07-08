All apartments in Wesley Chapel
2548 GLENRISE PLACE
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

2548 GLENRISE PLACE

2548 Glenrise Place · No Longer Available
Location

2548 Glenrise Place, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Bay at Cypress Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom town home in heart of Wesley Chapel. This property offers an open/airy floor plan and natural light. Large kitchen has lots of space for the cook in the family. From the kitchen you will enter the living area with inviting wood flooring. Next the lanai is off of the living are and offers a peaceful water view. Each upstairs bedroom is large and offers plenty of storage. The master suite can accommodate any size bedroom furniture and features a beautiful view out of the large windows. This gated community offers a resort style pool and clubhouse. The location does not get any better. Close to all the shopping(outlets mall/outdoor mall) and restaurants you could ever want. Close to all major highways, thoroughfares, and airport. This unit rarely comes available. Dont miss this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2548 GLENRISE PLACE have any available units?
2548 GLENRISE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 2548 GLENRISE PLACE have?
Some of 2548 GLENRISE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2548 GLENRISE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2548 GLENRISE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2548 GLENRISE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2548 GLENRISE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 2548 GLENRISE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2548 GLENRISE PLACE offers parking.
Does 2548 GLENRISE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2548 GLENRISE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2548 GLENRISE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2548 GLENRISE PLACE has a pool.
Does 2548 GLENRISE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2548 GLENRISE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2548 GLENRISE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2548 GLENRISE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2548 GLENRISE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2548 GLENRISE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

