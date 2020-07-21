1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Tanglewood Village! Living room/Great room & dining room with wood flooring and high ceilings. Large kitchen with breakfast bar , stainless steel appliances making it the perfect place to entertain family and friends with a great open floor plan. The master bedroom is spacious and boasts dual sinks and large walk in shower. The secondary bedroom is also bright and offers ample space. Home is well maintained with carpet in the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. Enjoy outdoor living with a large screened covered patio. . Located close to great shopping, Wiregrass Mall, restaurants, schools, hospital and I-75, making the commute to Downtown Tampa a breeze! A MUST SEE!