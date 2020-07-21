All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE

1904 Tampa Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1904 Tampa Bay Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Williamsburg West

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in Tanglewood Village! Living room/Great room & dining room with wood flooring and high ceilings. Large kitchen with breakfast bar , stainless steel appliances making it the perfect place to entertain family and friends with a great open floor plan. The master bedroom is spacious and boasts dual sinks and large walk in shower. The secondary bedroom is also bright and offers ample space. Home is well maintained with carpet in the 2nd & 3rd bedrooms. Enjoy outdoor living with a large screened covered patio. . Located close to great shopping, Wiregrass Mall, restaurants, schools, hospital and I-75, making the commute to Downtown Tampa a breeze! A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE have any available units?
1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE have?
Some of 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1904 TAMPA BAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 Bedroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel 2 Bedroom Apartments
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gyms
Wesley Chapel Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FLClermont, FL
Winter Garden, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg