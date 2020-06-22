1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage. The monthly rent includes all the furniture, linens, housewares (cookware, silverware, etc), electric, garbage, water/sewer and internet service. The owner would be willing to entertain a shorter term lease with a "house buying" clause subject to terms and conditions on a case by case basis. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis as well. The townhome is constructed of two story block construction with double pane windows for energy efficiency. There are ceiling fans throughout, granite counters in kitchen, SMART garage opener, camera doorbell, smooth top range and covered lanai overlooking a beautiful little pond. Application fee is $40 per person. The community has an incredible location and offers a two swimming pools, fitness, basketball, tennis and little parks throughout.