Wesley Chapel, FL
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:22 PM

1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD

1881 Hovenweep Road · (813) 679-9653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1881 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Just bring your personal items, this recently built SMART townhome is ready for move-in completely furnished 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 baths with a one car garage. The monthly rent includes all the furniture, linens, housewares (cookware, silverware, etc), electric, garbage, water/sewer and internet service. The owner would be willing to entertain a shorter term lease with a "house buying" clause subject to terms and conditions on a case by case basis. Pets are accepted on a case by case basis as well. The townhome is constructed of two story block construction with double pane windows for energy efficiency. There are ceiling fans throughout, granite counters in kitchen, SMART garage opener, camera doorbell, smooth top range and covered lanai overlooking a beautiful little pond. Application fee is $40 per person. The community has an incredible location and offers a two swimming pools, fitness, basketball, tennis and little parks throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD have any available units?
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD have?
Some of 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD has a pool.
Does 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1881 HOVENWEEP ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
