All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1814 TALLULAH TERRACE
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:16 AM

1814 TALLULAH TERRACE

1814 Tallulah Terrace · (813) 758-1857
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1814 Tallulah Terrace, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
internet access
Beautiful almost new 4/3/2 in highly desired Union Park~This is a CalAtlantic, Marco open floor-plan w/a 3 way split as it is a true 4 bedroom and 3 full baths! Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms. Beautiful foyer leads you to one bedroom and full bath(shower) perfect for guest suite! Huge kitchen w/granite, stainless appliances and bar/island. (Washer/dryer NOT included).Large great room/dining room combo. Huge master w/ensuite bath/shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms with full bath (tub/shower). Large utility room. 2 car garage. Union Park is an active neighborhood and offers a resort style community pool, lap pool, fitness center, miles of nature trails w/work out stations, playground, splash pad and best of all the schools and brand New Union Park Charter School!! *July 1st move in* Tenant required to maintain lawn. Union Park is an "Ultra Wifi"Community. Sorry NO smoking, NO pets. Great location and easy access to I-75, Outlet Mall, Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital, shopping and schools. $50 application fee per person and $50 HOA application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE have any available units?
1814 TALLULAH TERRACE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE have?
Some of 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
1814 TALLULAH TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE has a pool.
Does 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1814 TALLULAH TERRACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545
Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity