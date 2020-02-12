1814 TALLULAH TERRACE

Amenities

Beautiful almost new 4/3/2 in highly desired Union Park~This is a CalAtlantic, Marco open floor-plan w/a 3 way split as it is a true 4 bedroom and 3 full baths! Ceramic tile throughout except bedrooms. Beautiful foyer leads you to one bedroom and full bath(shower) perfect for guest suite! Huge kitchen w/granite, stainless appliances and bar/island. (Washer/dryer NOT included).Large great room/dining room combo. Huge master w/ensuite bath/shower, double sinks and walk-in closet. 2 more bedrooms with full bath (tub/shower). Large utility room. 2 car garage. Union Park is an active neighborhood and offers a resort style community pool, lap pool, fitness center, miles of nature trails w/work out stations, playground, splash pad and best of all the schools and brand New Union Park Charter School!! *July 1st move in* Tenant required to maintain lawn. Union Park is an "Ultra Wifi"Community. Sorry NO smoking, NO pets. Great location and easy access to I-75, Outlet Mall, Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital, shopping and schools. $50 application fee per person and $50 HOA application fee.