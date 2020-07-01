1811 Rensselaer Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Living and dining room off entry, nice kitchen with stainless microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with Ice and Water dispenser, stainless smooth top stove, and dishwasher. Built in desk. Kitchen faces onto breakfast area and family room that has sliding doors to huge partly covered screened patio looking onto large backyard and conservation. Very nice master bedroom has master bath with two separate vanities and a separate shower and tub. Nice walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms and another bathroom in split floor plan. Laundry with washer and dryer and 2 car garage.