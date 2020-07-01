All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated April 16 2020 at 7:46 AM

1811 Rensselaer Dr

1811 Rensselaer Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1811 Rensselaer Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Call Norma Newgent at 813-892-9147 to see this 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Living and dining room off entry, nice kitchen with stainless microwave, side-by-side refrigerator with Ice and Water dispenser, stainless smooth top stove, and dishwasher. Built in desk. Kitchen faces onto breakfast area and family room that has sliding doors to huge partly covered screened patio looking onto large backyard and conservation. Very nice master bedroom has master bath with two separate vanities and a separate shower and tub. Nice walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms and another bathroom in split floor plan. Laundry with washer and dryer and 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1811 Rensselaer Dr have any available units?
1811 Rensselaer Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1811 Rensselaer Dr have?
Some of 1811 Rensselaer Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1811 Rensselaer Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1811 Rensselaer Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1811 Rensselaer Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1811 Rensselaer Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1811 Rensselaer Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1811 Rensselaer Dr offers parking.
Does 1811 Rensselaer Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1811 Rensselaer Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1811 Rensselaer Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1811 Rensselaer Dr has a pool.
Does 1811 Rensselaer Dr have accessible units?
No, 1811 Rensselaer Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1811 Rensselaer Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1811 Rensselaer Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1811 Rensselaer Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1811 Rensselaer Dr has units with air conditioning.

