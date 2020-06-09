All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated May 17 2020 at 4:56 AM

1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD

1789 Hovenweep Road · (813) 854-1264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1789 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1673 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Great townhome for rent in Union Park Community. Washer, Dryer and HIGH SPEED INTERNET are included with the rent. The home has one car garage and two-car driveway so you could use the garage for storage. The master bedroom has two walk-in closets and view to the peaceful pond, beautiful bridge and conservation area. The master bathroom has double sink vanity. Two other large bedrooms are in the front area with natural light and a great size closet. Open floor layout with big island in the kitchen is great for entertainment. Half bathroom on the first floor so it's convenient for you and guests to use. The building is constructed with concrete blocks to the second level. This provides great sound blocking between the neighbors and also more energy efficient. Beautiful community facility including resort style pool, outdoor fitness stations, picnic pavilion, bike/running trail, etc. It's a great place to enjoy your Florida lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD have any available units?
1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD have?
Some of 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD does offer parking.
Does 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD has a pool.
Does 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1789 HOVENWEEP ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
