Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD
Last updated December 7 2019 at 1:50 AM

1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD

1746 Hovenweep Road · No Longer Available
Location

1746 Hovenweep Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
SMART Townhome is only 6 months old in Master Planned community of Union Park. Tenant moving end of November. Rent includes 2nd fastest internet service Ultra-fi (100/100 is included on rent) and lawncare This one-car garage town home features a well-designed layout called The Glen by Dr Horton. Other money saving features include; double pane windows, two story concrete block construction, energy efficient appliances-Includes smooth top 5 burner range, s/s fridge, and large capacity washer & dryer. Doorbell has EXTERIOR CAMERA and inside the townhome contains IQ panel with interior camera which controls smart home features. App for smart phone is free first 3 years. Other amenities are granite counters in kitchen, tile floors in wet areas, blinds everywhere EXCEPT for family room triple sliding door, covered lanai overlooking beautiful POND VIEW, ceiling fans,modern Espresso cabinets. Driveway allows 4 additional car parking. Community offers two resort style pools, two fitness centers, multiple parks, jogging/walking trails and fitness centers...plus MORE. Some pets accepted on case by case basis. Short term leases may be available with terms and conditions applicable. Please inquire. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis and fees apply accordingly. $250.00 professional cleaning/rekey fee due at time of lease termination. MLS pictures are a compilation of model home, renderings and actual unit with builder permission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD have any available units?
1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD have?
Some of 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD offers parking.
Does 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD has a pool.
Does 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

