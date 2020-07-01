1746 HOVENWEEP ROAD

Amenities

SMART Townhome is only 6 months old in Master Planned community of Union Park. Tenant moving end of November. Rent includes 2nd fastest internet service Ultra-fi (100/100 is included on rent) and lawncare This one-car garage town home features a well-designed layout called The Glen by Dr Horton. Other money saving features include; double pane windows, two story concrete block construction, energy efficient appliances-Includes smooth top 5 burner range, s/s fridge, and large capacity washer & dryer. Doorbell has EXTERIOR CAMERA and inside the townhome contains IQ panel with interior camera which controls smart home features. App for smart phone is free first 3 years. Other amenities are granite counters in kitchen, tile floors in wet areas, blinds everywhere EXCEPT for family room triple sliding door, covered lanai overlooking beautiful POND VIEW, ceiling fans,modern Espresso cabinets. Driveway allows 4 additional car parking. Community offers two resort style pools, two fitness centers, multiple parks, jogging/walking trails and fitness centers...plus MORE. Some pets accepted on case by case basis. Short term leases may be available with terms and conditions applicable. Please inquire. Pets accepted on case-by-case basis and fees apply accordingly. $250.00 professional cleaning/rekey fee due at time of lease termination. MLS pictures are a compilation of model home, renderings and actual unit with builder permission.