1745 Bearberry Cir # 106

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage gym pool

Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa



Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.



Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, 5 min to Tampa

Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt and 40 min to Downtown;

a move-in ready 2 br / 2 ba apartment home with housewares, linens, entertainment and all utilities needed.



Located on the 1st floor (corner unit) with a secluded lake and garden view. Includes a single car garage with private access. Very quiet and private. Ceiling fans in each room, luxury vinyl plank and plush carpet throughout.



This unit comes with:



- Free coffee

- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pools

- Full-size fitness center

- Clubhouse with weekly community events

- Large, comfortable floor plan (over 1,300 sqft)

- Gated community parking

- High speed Wi-Fi

- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants

- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included (70+ channels + DVR)

- Pet friendly

- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc

- Full washer and dryer in unit

