Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

1745 Bearberry Cir # 106

1745 Bearberry Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1745 Bearberry Circle, Wesley Chapel, FL 33559

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Fully Furnished Rental - Central Tampa - Property Id: 250090

Short term, month-to-month rental, or long-term are okay.

Beautiful property in North Tampa/Wesley Chapel area, 5 min to Tampa
Premium Outlets, 20-min drive to USF/Moffitt and 40 min to Downtown;
a move-in ready 2 br / 2 ba apartment home with housewares, linens, entertainment and all utilities needed.

Located on the 1st floor (corner unit) with a secluded lake and garden view. Includes a single car garage with private access. Very quiet and private. Ceiling fans in each room, luxury vinyl plank and plush carpet throughout.

This unit comes with:

- Free coffee
- Large resort-style saltwater swimming pools
- Full-size fitness center
- Clubhouse with weekly community events
- Large, comfortable floor plan (over 1,300 sqft)
- Gated community parking
- High speed Wi-Fi
- Close to everything: parks, shopping, great restaurants
- Netflix, Hulu and cable TV included (70+ channels + DVR)
- Pet friendly
- Full kitchen with all appliances, dishes, cutlery, etc
- Full washer and dryer in unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/250090
Property Id 250090

(RLNE5709442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 have any available units?
1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 have?
Some of 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 currently offering any rent specials?
1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 is pet friendly.
Does 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 offer parking?
Yes, 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 offers parking.
Does 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 have a pool?
Yes, 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 has a pool.
Does 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 have accessible units?
No, 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 does not have accessible units.
Does 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1745 Bearberry Cir # 106 does not have units with air conditioning.

