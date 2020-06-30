1607 Beaconsfield Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Pool executive home - Property Id: 233352



Executive pool home in the meadow pointe community 4bd / 3bath and office includes formal living/dining/family room and breakfast nook

Huge pool deck and the house backs up to a pond

Three car garage house is plumed with water softener and the community offers gas

Gated community and access to the club house and all other amenities

No Pets Allowed



