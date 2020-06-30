1607 Beaconsfield Dr

1607 Beaconsfield Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Meadow Point
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Pool executive home - Property Id: 233352
Executive pool home in the meadow pointe community 4bd / 3bath and office includes formal living/dining/family room and breakfast nook Huge pool deck and the house backs up to a pond Three car garage house is plumed with water softener and the community offers gas Gated community and access to the club house and all other amenities Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/233352 Property Id 233352
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5602085)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
