Wesley Chapel, FL
1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE
Last updated May 23 2019 at 2:23 AM

1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE

1439 Beaconsfield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1439 Beaconsfield Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Executive home for RENT! Beautiful large home located in the gated community of Beaconsfield in Meadow Pointe 3. Home is two stories with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, formal living room, dining room, family room, and plenty of storage. Home has zoned heating/cooling with multiple A/C units. Master bedroom is huge with two large walk-in closets and space for a sitting area. Master bathroom has two sinks and a recently tiled walk in shower. The home is a split floor plan. Three bedrooms are downstairs and two bedrooms are upstairs. The two bedrooms upstairs each have a walk-in closet and share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Upstairs also has a bonus room. Rooms have upgraded ceiling fans and lighting (including recessed lighting on dimmers). Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, gas range, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, oven, water softener and water heater are all only a year old. Landscaped pavers in front courtyard and pavers extending the back lanai. Painted throughout the entire house (both interior and exterior) just 1 year ago. Upgraded wood laminate throughout the entire first floor living areas. Upgraded carpeting upstairs. Excellent schools close by (elementary- Double Branch, middle - John Long and high - Wiregrass High). The community offers a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, and nature trail! Rent includes lawn mowing/trimming and lawn maintenance. Also includes pest control.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE have any available units?
1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE have?
Some of 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
