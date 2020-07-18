1439 BEACONSFIELD DRIVE

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym parking playground pool garage

Executive home for RENT! Beautiful large home located in the gated community of Beaconsfield in Meadow Pointe 3. Home is two stories with 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, formal living room, dining room, family room, and plenty of storage. Home has zoned heating/cooling with multiple A/C units. Master bedroom is huge with two large walk-in closets and space for a sitting area. Master bathroom has two sinks and a recently tiled walk in shower. The home is a split floor plan. Three bedrooms are downstairs and two bedrooms are upstairs. The two bedrooms upstairs each have a walk-in closet and share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Upstairs also has a bonus room. Rooms have upgraded ceiling fans and lighting (including recessed lighting on dimmers). Kitchen has upgraded cabinets, gas range, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, oven, water softener and water heater are all only a year old. Landscaped pavers in front courtyard and pavers extending the back lanai. Painted throughout the entire house (both interior and exterior) just 1 year ago. Upgraded wood laminate throughout the entire first floor living areas. Upgraded carpeting upstairs. Excellent schools close by (elementary- Double Branch, middle - John Long and high - Wiregrass High). The community offers a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground, and nature trail! Rent includes lawn mowing/trimming and lawn maintenance. Also includes pest control.