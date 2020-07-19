All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
1428 Greely Court
1428 Greely Court

1428 Greely Court
Wesley Chapel
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

1428 Greely Court, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
range
Lovely Meadow Pointe home located in a quiet cul de sac and overlooks a large pond and conservation area, this home has a kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances with a gas stove. Saltwater pool/spa package has an extended lanai great for entertaining and a covered lanai leading to the pool.

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 Greely Court have any available units?
1428 Greely Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1428 Greely Court have?
Some of 1428 Greely Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 Greely Court currently offering any rent specials?
1428 Greely Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 Greely Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1428 Greely Court is pet friendly.
Does 1428 Greely Court offer parking?
No, 1428 Greely Court does not offer parking.
Does 1428 Greely Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 Greely Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 Greely Court have a pool?
Yes, 1428 Greely Court has a pool.
Does 1428 Greely Court have accessible units?
No, 1428 Greely Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 Greely Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 Greely Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1428 Greely Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1428 Greely Court does not have units with air conditioning.
