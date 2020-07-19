1428 Greely Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities range stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Lovely Meadow Pointe home located in a quiet cul de sac and overlooks a large pond and conservation area, this home has a kitchen with wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances with a gas stove. Saltwater pool/spa package has an extended lanai great for entertaining and a covered lanai leading to the pool.



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

