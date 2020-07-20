All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated April 18 2019 at 10:12 PM

1405 Costa Mesa Drive

1405 Costa Mesa Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Costa Mesa Dr, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
https://secure.rently.com/properties/883251?source=marketing

"Pulte Homes The Largo Model" 1200 Sq.,Ft, Townhouse, WATER, GARBAGE & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT, Built in 2000, Two Story, Great Room, Dining Area, Country Kitchen, Oak Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Refrigerator, Closet Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Tile Floor in Foyer, Carpad Parking, Mini Blinds, Screened Patio, Community Pool, On Conservation Lot, Outside Storage, Security System - Tenant to Pay for Monitoring, Gated Community, Pet w/Owner Approval

Directions - Bruce B Downs to East on County Line RT Mansfield RT into Covina Key

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

