1405 Costa Mesa Drive

"Pulte Homes The Largo Model" 1200 Sq.,Ft, Townhouse, WATER, GARBAGE & LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED IN RENT, Built in 2000, Two Story, Great Room, Dining Area, Country Kitchen, Oak Cabinets, Breakfast Bar, Refrigerator, Closet Laundry with Washer/Dryer, Tile Floor in Foyer, Carpad Parking, Mini Blinds, Screened Patio, Community Pool, On Conservation Lot, Outside Storage, Security System - Tenant to Pay for Monitoring, Gated Community, Pet w/Owner Approval



Directions - Bruce B Downs to East on County Line RT Mansfield RT into Covina Key



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,175, Available Now

