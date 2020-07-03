1317 MAXIMILIAN DRIVE

Amenities

AMAZING home for RENT in Meadow Pointe I! Come see this stunning home that boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen that has a built-in nook. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances (gas stove), washer & dryer and a large living and dining area. The master bedroom is stunning and has a shower/tub with a walk-in closet! Best of all, the home is fenced which provides privacy for you and your pets. The home is also conveniently located near great schools, interstates, shopping centers, dining restaurants, and entertainment. The community offers many amenities such as a community swimming pool, clubhouse, basketball, tennis, and gym. Contact me today to schedule a showing!