1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking media room bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill media room

END-Unit, CONSERVATION view, NO rear neighbors, Townhome in the GATED community of Vermillion in Meadow Pointe. This home 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome, 1 assigned parking spot, and screened in lanai with a great CONSERVATION VIEW. NEW Bamboo flooring downstairs, new PAINT, and wood laminate flooring upstairs. ALL WITHIN 5 to 10 minute drive entertainment, shopping, restaurants, such as the Tampa Premium outlet Mall(w/ Costco, At Home) , Wiregrass Mall(Bonefish Grill,Noble Crust, Panera Bread), The Grove at Wesley Chapel(Movie Theater), Florida Center ICE complex, Advent Hospital and Interstate-75.