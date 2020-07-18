All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated July 25 2019 at 11:12 PM

1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE

1244 Standridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1244 Standridge Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

END-Unit, CONSERVATION view, NO rear neighbors, Townhome in the GATED community of Vermillion in Meadow Pointe. This home 2 bedroom 2 bath townhome, 1 assigned parking spot, and screened in lanai with a great CONSERVATION VIEW. NEW Bamboo flooring downstairs, new PAINT, and wood laminate flooring upstairs. ALL WITHIN 5 to 10 minute drive entertainment, shopping, restaurants, such as the Tampa Premium outlet Mall(w/ Costco, At Home) , Wiregrass Mall(Bonefish Grill,Noble Crust, Panera Bread), The Grove at Wesley Chapel(Movie Theater), Florida Center ICE complex, Advent Hospital and Interstate-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1244 STANDRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
