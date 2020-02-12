1243 Ocean Reef Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Top schools , convenient location, renovated - Property Id: 205532



This house is available immediately. This house was just renovated with new granite countertop and cabinet in the master bathroom. The whole house was just repainted. The hoouse boasts cathedral ceilings, main floor master bedroom, two bedrooms plus a BONUS ROOM on the second floor, hardwood floor, fenced-in yard, 2 car garage, and is ready for you. Central air conditioning. Seven Oaks Elementary, John Long Middle School, Wiregrass Ranch High School are icing on the cake with this home. Located just around the corner from I-275 and I-75.

Northwood has community pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts. The tenants are responsible for lawn care and utilities.

Please call Melinda at 908-331-3335 for more info.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205532

