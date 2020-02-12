All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1243 Ocean Reef Rd

1243 Ocean Reef Road · No Longer Available
Location

1243 Ocean Reef Road, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Top schools , convenient location, renovated - Property Id: 205532

This house is available immediately. This house was just renovated with new granite countertop and cabinet in the master bathroom. The whole house was just repainted. The hoouse boasts cathedral ceilings, main floor master bedroom, two bedrooms plus a BONUS ROOM on the second floor, hardwood floor, fenced-in yard, 2 car garage, and is ready for you. Central air conditioning. Seven Oaks Elementary, John Long Middle School, Wiregrass Ranch High School are icing on the cake with this home. Located just around the corner from I-275 and I-75.
Northwood has community pool, playground, basketball and tennis courts. The tenants are responsible for lawn care and utilities.
Please call Melinda at 908-331-3335 for more info.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/205532
Property Id 205532

(RLNE5470384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
