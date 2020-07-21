1240 MONTGOMERY BELL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking playground pool garage

Immaculate House in the Highly Desire Community of UNION PARK in Wesley Chapel! Spacious and well distributed House with 4 Bedrooms/3 Full Baths/2 Car Garage. Huge master walk in Closet. Stainless Steel Appliances, Washer and Dryer included!

Close to Nature, Top Rated Schools, Wiregrass Mall, Ice Skating Center, Tampa Outlets, Florida Hospital, Shopping Center, Restaurants. Access to miles of Nature Trails and Preserve, fitness stations, fire pit, playground, splash pad, excellent schools and a 4,000st open air Clubhouse with resort style pool, covered cabanas, outdoor kitchen and more!