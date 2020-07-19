All apartments in Wesley Chapel
1214 Katahdin Court
1214 Katahdin Court

1214 Katahdin Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Katahdin Ct, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful home is located on a quiet cul-de-sac of the gated community at Wrencrest Rensselance in Meadow Pointe III. The home is also next to a conservation area and offers quick access to Wiregrass Mall, Tampa Outlets, Publix, Walmart, Target, Hospital, Banks and Restaurants. Clubhouse is 5 minutes walking distance with access to Pools, Tennis Courts, Conference Room, Business Center, Playgrounds, WI-FI and much more

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Katahdin Court have any available units?
1214 Katahdin Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1214 Katahdin Court have?
Some of 1214 Katahdin Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 Katahdin Court currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Katahdin Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Katahdin Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Katahdin Court is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Katahdin Court offer parking?
No, 1214 Katahdin Court does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Katahdin Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Katahdin Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Katahdin Court have a pool?
Yes, 1214 Katahdin Court has a pool.
Does 1214 Katahdin Court have accessible units?
No, 1214 Katahdin Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Katahdin Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Katahdin Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Katahdin Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Katahdin Court does not have units with air conditioning.
