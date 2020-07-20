1213 THACKERY WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage stainless steel microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with a Gorgeous Pond View! Gated Community located in Meadow

Point III! Relax and Enjoy the view from the large screened-in brick paver lanai! Plenty of indoor and outdoor entertaining space! Recently painted interior. Professionally cleaned carpets. Newly installed tile floor in kitchen and eat-in dinette area. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances and Standard Washer and Dryer included in lease. Great location close to dining, entertainment, hospitals, colleges, and much more in the Wesley Chapel, New Tampa and Tampa area. Schedule your Showing Appointment today!