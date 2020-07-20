All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 31 2019 at 10:05 PM

1213 THACKERY WAY

1213 Thackery Way · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Thackery Way, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FOR RENT! Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage Single Family Home with a Gorgeous Pond View! Gated Community located in Meadow
Point III! Relax and Enjoy the view from the large screened-in brick paver lanai! Plenty of indoor and outdoor entertaining space! Recently painted interior. Professionally cleaned carpets. Newly installed tile floor in kitchen and eat-in dinette area. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances and Standard Washer and Dryer included in lease. Great location close to dining, entertainment, hospitals, colleges, and much more in the Wesley Chapel, New Tampa and Tampa area. Schedule your Showing Appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 THACKERY WAY have any available units?
1213 THACKERY WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1213 THACKERY WAY have?
Some of 1213 THACKERY WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 THACKERY WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1213 THACKERY WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 THACKERY WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1213 THACKERY WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1213 THACKERY WAY offer parking?
Yes, 1213 THACKERY WAY offers parking.
Does 1213 THACKERY WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1213 THACKERY WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 THACKERY WAY have a pool?
No, 1213 THACKERY WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1213 THACKERY WAY have accessible units?
No, 1213 THACKERY WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 THACKERY WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 THACKERY WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 1213 THACKERY WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1213 THACKERY WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
