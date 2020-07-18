All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE

1133 Sleepy Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1133 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Be the first to live in this brand new spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Meadow Pointe! Beautiful tiled floors, 42" wood cabinets in the kitchen, large pantry, Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, large bedrooms, AND an open loft. This property just has too much to list. Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
