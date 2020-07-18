1133 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Be the first to live in this brand new spacious 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom town home in Meadow Pointe! Beautiful tiled floors, 42" wood cabinets in the kitchen, large pantry, Quartz counter tops, stainless appliances, large bedrooms, AND an open loft. This property just has too much to list. Application fee is $50 per adult. Security deposit and 1st months rent must be made in cashiers check or money order. Two (2) Separate checks are required. One for security deposit and one for 1st months rent. These cannot be accepted in one check. We always require a full month of rent to be paid prior to move-in. Application can be found above in the “apply now” field. We also recommend that you turn in a money order for the security deposit so if your application is approved you will be the first in line. Applicant should review lease prior to making application. Should there be any concerns, they should be addressed PRIOR to signing application and paying fee.