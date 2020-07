Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

End Unit townhome in the highly desirable community of Meadow Pointe in Wesley Chapel. Spacious layout with no wasted space. End unit and with private conservation view from the screened covered patio. Many lovely features including: stainless steel appliance, new washer and dryer. Fantastic location close to all major Wesley Chapel Retail and Florida Hospital. Don't miss your opportunity to live in the highly rated and sought-after Wiregrass school district.