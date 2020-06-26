All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Find more places like 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wesley Chapel, FL
/
1116 Sleepy Oak Dr.
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:00 PM

1116 Sleepy Oak Dr.

1116 Sleepy Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Wesley Chapel
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1116 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in gated community in Meadow Pointe - This stylish 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence in desirable Hillhurst Crossing in Meadow Pointe, showcases views right from the front entryway! The stacked stone entrance greets you to a foyer leading to an open floor plan with spacious, well equipped kitchen, featuring upgraded cabinets, eat-in space, breakfast counter, pantry closet and designer paint colors. A generous great-room is perfect for the entertainer -- enjoy the open living/dining room combination overlooking the conservation area -- perfect for enjoying the morning cup of coffee! This home is the highly sought after "Lexington" floor plan -- downstairs features a private office/study/library just off the great room and adjacent to the screened lanai which also overlooks the backyard conservation area. Upstairs, the split bedroom plan features two spacious master bedrooms, each with their own private bath, and separated by a loft/bonus room, which is ideal for an upstairs relaxing "living room/entertainment room". Washer/dryer included. Property situated in a desirable location, convenient to shopping, dining, and major interstates to make commutes easy. Gated community. Meadow Pointe pool and amenities included.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3998856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. have any available units?
1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. have?
Some of 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. offer parking?
No, 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. has a pool.
Does 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1116 Sleepy Oak Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Altis Wiregrass Ranch
28878 Golden Vista Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Windsor Club at Seven Oaks
2300 Guards St
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Parc at Wesley Chapel
5561 Post Oak Boulevard
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Enclave at Wesley Chapel
1930 Devonwood Dr
Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Columns at Cypress Point
4330 Point Cypress Blvd
Wesley Chapel, FL 33545

Similar Pages

Wesley Chapel 1 BedroomsWesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms
Wesley Chapel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWesley Chapel Apartments with Gym
Wesley Chapel Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FL
Clermont, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FL
Egypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLHorizon West, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Seven Oaks

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa