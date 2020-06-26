1116 Sleepy Oak Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool

2 Bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome in gated community in Meadow Pointe - This stylish 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath residence in desirable Hillhurst Crossing in Meadow Pointe, showcases views right from the front entryway! The stacked stone entrance greets you to a foyer leading to an open floor plan with spacious, well equipped kitchen, featuring upgraded cabinets, eat-in space, breakfast counter, pantry closet and designer paint colors. A generous great-room is perfect for the entertainer -- enjoy the open living/dining room combination overlooking the conservation area -- perfect for enjoying the morning cup of coffee! This home is the highly sought after "Lexington" floor plan -- downstairs features a private office/study/library just off the great room and adjacent to the screened lanai which also overlooks the backyard conservation area. Upstairs, the split bedroom plan features two spacious master bedrooms, each with their own private bath, and separated by a loft/bonus room, which is ideal for an upstairs relaxing "living room/entertainment room". Washer/dryer included. Property situated in a desirable location, convenient to shopping, dining, and major interstates to make commutes easy. Gated community. Meadow Pointe pool and amenities included.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3998856)