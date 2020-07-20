1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court volleyball court

New Paint & Carpet. Available now. Hillhurst Community in Meadow Pointe. Maintenance Free - Gated Community. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with a separate den/office/loft area. Covered lanai and located on conservation. Just Painted and new carpeting. Spacious kitchen, two master suites located upstairs with own private baths. Extra storage space provided for under the stairs. Meadow Pointe community has all the amenities you are looking for, clubhouse with pool, tennis courts, volleyball courts, playgrounds, nature trails picnic areas, bike paths. Convenient to I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital, Restaurants, Schools and the new outlet mall. Beautiful townhouse, Beautiful Community and excellent location.