Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE

1106 Sleepy Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Sleepy Oak Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
New Paint & Carpet. Available now. Hillhurst Community in Meadow Pointe. Maintenance Free - Gated Community. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse with a separate den/office/loft area. Covered lanai and located on conservation. Just Painted and new carpeting. Spacious kitchen, two master suites located upstairs with own private baths. Extra storage space provided for under the stairs. Meadow Pointe community has all the amenities you are looking for, clubhouse with pool, tennis courts, volleyball courts, playgrounds, nature trails picnic areas, bike paths. Convenient to I-75, Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital, Restaurants, Schools and the new outlet mall. Beautiful townhouse, Beautiful Community and excellent location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have any available units?
1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1106 SLEEPY OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
