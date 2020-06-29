All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Wesley Chapel, FL
1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL
Last updated March 19 2020 at 2:40 PM

1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL

1073 Amber Leaf Trl · No Longer Available
Location

1073 Amber Leaf Trl, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
This Brand New Townhome will make you feel right at home. The private front porch and high ceiling entryway welcome you in to a well thought-out modern design, incorporated with beautiful high-end finishes. The 1st floor offers 18x18 ceramic tile throughout, crown molding, and an ample amount of recess canned lighting. The luxurious open kitchen features an elegant quartz countertop, 42" cabinets with crown molding and a stainless steel microwave, stove, and dishwasher. This 3 bedroom townhome has upstairs bedrooms, with an oversized master closet, en suite master bathroom that also features quartz countertops, decorative shower tiles, and separate water closet. Outback, you have a private backyard with no neighbors which you can enjoy from your included screened in covered lanai. *Some Pictures are of builder's decorated model.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL have any available units?
1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL have?
Some of 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL pet-friendly?
No, 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wesley Chapel.
Does 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL offers parking.
Does 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL have a pool?
No, 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.
