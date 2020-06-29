1073 AMBER LEAF TRAIL

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This Brand New Townhome will make you feel right at home. The private front porch and high ceiling entryway welcome you in to a well thought-out modern design, incorporated with beautiful high-end finishes. The 1st floor offers 18x18 ceramic tile throughout, crown molding, and an ample amount of recess canned lighting. The luxurious open kitchen features an elegant quartz countertop, 42" cabinets with crown molding and a stainless steel microwave, stove, and dishwasher. This 3 bedroom townhome has upstairs bedrooms, with an oversized master closet, en suite master bathroom that also features quartz countertops, decorative shower tiles, and separate water closet. Outback, you have a private backyard with no neighbors which you can enjoy from your included screened in covered lanai. *Some Pictures are of builder's decorated model.