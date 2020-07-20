1039 Blackwater Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA/1CAR in gated Meadow Point community! A highly sought-after community in the heart of Wesley Chapel. This Mediterranean style town home has everything you are looking for and much more! Upon entering the home, the soaring two story foyer leads to an open downstairs floor plan with a spacious living/dining room combination. Spacious layout with no wasted space. The large open kitchen offers a large island, and tons of cabinet space for all your gadgets. The down stairs guest bath is conveniently located just off the hall as you are entering the kitchen and family room. Just off the dining room is a screened patio that offers a place to enjoy your morning coffee. As well as a fenced in area for added privacy. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. En-suite bathroom offers dual sink and large enclosed shower. Community offers resort style amenities including a pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, parks and much more. Conveniently located just minutes from I-75 and 275, Tampa Premium Outlets, Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Doctors and Restaurants galore. Available 4/5/2019!