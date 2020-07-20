All apartments in Wesley Chapel
Last updated March 30 2019 at 7:43 AM

1039 Blackwater Dr

1039 Blackwater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1039 Blackwater Drive, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543
Meadow Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Beautiful 3BD/2.5BA/1CAR in gated Meadow Point community! A highly sought-after community in the heart of Wesley Chapel. This Mediterranean style town home has everything you are looking for and much more! Upon entering the home, the soaring two story foyer leads to an open downstairs floor plan with a spacious living/dining room combination. Spacious layout with no wasted space. The large open kitchen offers a large island, and tons of cabinet space for all your gadgets. The down stairs guest bath is conveniently located just off the hall as you are entering the kitchen and family room. Just off the dining room is a screened patio that offers a place to enjoy your morning coffee. As well as a fenced in area for added privacy. The second floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and laundry room. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet and en-suite bathroom. En-suite bathroom offers dual sink and large enclosed shower. Community offers resort style amenities including a pool, tennis courts, playgrounds, parks and much more. Conveniently located just minutes from I-75 and 275, Tampa Premium Outlets, Wiregrass Mall, Florida Hospital Wesley Chapel, Doctors and Restaurants galore. Available 4/5/2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1039 Blackwater Dr have any available units?
1039 Blackwater Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wesley Chapel, FL.
What amenities does 1039 Blackwater Dr have?
Some of 1039 Blackwater Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1039 Blackwater Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1039 Blackwater Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1039 Blackwater Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1039 Blackwater Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1039 Blackwater Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1039 Blackwater Dr offers parking.
Does 1039 Blackwater Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1039 Blackwater Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1039 Blackwater Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1039 Blackwater Dr has a pool.
Does 1039 Blackwater Dr have accessible units?
No, 1039 Blackwater Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1039 Blackwater Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1039 Blackwater Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1039 Blackwater Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1039 Blackwater Dr has units with air conditioning.
